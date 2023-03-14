fbpx
Aer Lingus Opens Talks with Pilots as Pay Dispute Drags On and Strike Threat Looms

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus is meeting pilots to begin talks about the ongoing pay dispute at the airline.

Aer Lingus pilots aligned to the IALPA (Irish Airline Pilots’ Association) trade union have been seeking a near 24% pay rise and recently voted against a 9.25% interim increase recommended by the Labour Court. They are currently balloting the question of strike action – which, if voted for, could majorly disrupt Aer Lingus flights around the end of this month.

IALPA has claimed pilot pay currently does not reflect Aer Lingus profits and inflation.

