Discover Valencia – EU Green Capital 2024

Valencia, a city steeped in rich history and culture, has long been a favourite destination for travellers.

2024 marks a special year for the Spanish beach city, as it has been honoured with the prestigious title of EU Green Capital. This accolade is a testament to Valencia’s dedication to sustainability, green living, and environmental innovation, making it an even more enticing destination for eco-conscious tourists.

Turia Gardens, Valencia

One of the most enjoyable ways to explore Valencia is by bicycle, particularly through the verdant expanse of the Turia Gardens. Once a riverbed, this extensive green ribbon stretches for nine kilometres, providing a lush oasis amidst the urban landscape. The gardens are a haven for cyclists, joggers, and families, offering a refreshing escape with its landscaped lawns, playgrounds, and sports facilities.

Cycling through Turia Gardens not only offers an excellent way to see the city but also underscores Valencia’s commitment to sustainable living. The gardens connect several key attractions, including the stunning City of Arts and Sciences and the Oceanogràfic oceanarium, a unique experience that immerses visitors in the natural habitats of a range wildlife including sharks, crocodiles, turtles, and hundreds more.

City of Arts & Sciences, Valencia

A short drive south of Valencia, Albufera Natural Park presents another must-visit location for nature lovers. This protected area is renowned for its serene landscapes, extensive rice fields, and the largest lake in Spain. It’s a paradise for bird watchers, with numerous species making their home in this biodiverse environment.

Visitors can take a traditional boat ride on the lake, offering a peaceful way to experience the park’s natural beauty. The sunset views from the boat are particularly spectacular, painting the sky in a palette of warm colours.

Albufera Natural Park, Valencia

No visit to Valencia would be complete without indulging in its most famous culinary export, paella. This world-renowned dish originated in the region, and Valencians take great pride in its preparation. The traditional Valencian paella features ingredients such as rabbit, chicken, and local beans, though variations with seafood and vegetables are also popular.

Sampling paella in its birthplace is a unique culinary experience. Many restaurants, particularly those around the Albufera region and in the city’s historic centre, offer expertly crafted versions of this dish. For those keen to delve deeper into the world of paella, the World Paella Cup take place in September annually and invite chefs from across the world to enter and compete for the title of World Paella Champion.

World Paella Cup, Valencia

Valencia enjoys a Mediterranean climate, boasting mild winters and hot, dry summers. This favourable weather makes it an appealing destination year-round. During the summer months, the city’s beautiful beaches, such as Malvarrosa and El Saler, become the perfect spots to relax and soak up the sun.

The pleasant climate also enhances the experience of outdoor activities, whether you’re cycling through the Turia Gardens, exploring the historical sites, or enjoying a meal at an outdoor café. Spring and autumn are particularly lovely, with comfortable temperatures and fewer tourists, making it an ideal time to visit.

Ryanair are the sole carrier flying from Ireland to Valencia. Their schedule includes 6 weekly flights from Dublin, 4 weekly flights from Cork, and 2 weekly flights from Belfast International Airport.

Valencia, as the EU Green Capital for 2024, embodies the perfect blend of historical charm, natural beauty, and modern sustainability. Whether you’re cycling through the scenic Turia Gardens, exploring the rich biodiversity of Albufera Natural Park, savouring the authentic taste of paella, or simply enjoying the pleasant Mediterranean climate, Valencia offers something for everyone. Enhanced connectivity from Ireland ensures that this vibrant city is within easy reach, making it an ideal destination for your next European adventure. Embrace the green spirit and discover why Valencia stands out as a premier travel destination in 2024.