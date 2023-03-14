fbpx
Luxury Tour Operator Unforgettable Croatia Reports Best Ever Launch Period

Unforgettable Croatia – the specialist luxury small ship cruise operator and largest luxury tour operator for the country – has reported its best ever launch period, with the 2025 season currently trading ahead of all previous years.

The company has seen a 14% increase in guests booked year-on-year. The 2024 season was previously a record-breaking year for the operator, with more than 4,500 passengers setting sail.

Unforgettable Croatia has also reported more people than ever are booking pre- and post-cruise land extensions. The number of guests combining a Croatian small-ship getaway with land stays to destinations such as Slovenia, Italy, Greece and Turkey has seen a 60% year-on-year growth.

Travel agent bookings are additionally at an all-time high, trading 62% up, following the expansion of the sales team earlier this year.

Graham Carter, chief commercial officer at Unforgettable Croatia, said: “This increase in demand is testament to the time and consideration that our team puts into creating unique itineraries unlike anything else on offer. Our 2025 luxury small-ship programme offers an intimate way to explore the Dalmatian coast and, with a maximum of 38 guests onboard, our crew can ensure a truly personalised service alongside authentic, local experiences.”

