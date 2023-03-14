Tourism Ireland CEO, Alice Mansergh, Confirmed as Key Speaker for ITIC 2024 Annual Conference

Tourism Ireland chief executive Alice Mansergh has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at this year’s ITIC (Irish Tourism Industry Confederation) annual conference in September.

From 2018 to 2023, Ms Mansergh served on the Board of Fáilte Ireland – the National Tourism Development Authority – with oversight of investments to strengthen tourism offerings and support industry through the Covid period.

She has been Tourism Ireland CEO since September 2023.

Tickets for this year’s ITIC conference can be booked now at www.itic.ie/conf24. The event – which has the theme title of Responsible Ambition – takes place on September 25 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.