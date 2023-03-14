Visit Isle of Man Appoints Melanie Allen Marketing and Communications Director

Visit Isle of Man has appointed Melanie Allen to the newly-created role of Director of Marketing and Communications.

The newly created role is designed to elevate the Island’s visitor proposition, aligning with the Isle of Man’s 10-year strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’.

The appointment signals a strategic move to further elevate the Visitor Economy of the Island, aiding the effective delivery of the ambitious target to reach 500,000 visitors per year by 2032.

Her main areas of focus will be developing and implementing strategic marketing initiatives to drive visitor engagement, stimulate economic growth within the Island’s tourism and hospitality industries and elevate destination awareness of the Isle of Man to propel the Island forwards as it strives to become a globally recognised destination.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said: “We are excited to welcome Melanie to the team as our new Director of Marketing and Communications. Melanie’s wealth of industry knowledge and experience, combined with her extensive network and active involvement in advancing the tourism sector throughout the UK, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Isle of Man’s presence in crucial markets.

“As the first entire nation to be awarded UNESCO Biosphere status, Melanie’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices are exactly what we need to create and implement innovative marketing strategies that not only attract visitors but also uphold our commitment to environmental and destination stewardship. We look forward to leveraging her insights to showcase the Isle of Man as an inviting and sustainable destination for visitors from the UK and beyond.”

Ms Allen said: “I am honoured to join the team at Visit Isle of Man and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of this extraordinary destination. The Isle of Man has a unique charm, one that I’ve been fortunate to experience many times, and with the recent news of the Island’s visitor numbers bouncing back to above pre-pandemic levels last year, this is an exciting time to join the Agency.

“The future for the Island’s tourism industry looks incredibly bright and I am looking forward to learning more about, and showcasing, the Island’s wonderful offering. Working closely with our local partners, we can extend the Island’s reach to a broader audience, inviting more visitors to discover its unparalleled history, culture, nature and much more.”