New Agent Incentive & Congratulations Valerie & Pauline at Celebrity Cruises

Congratulations to Valerie Murphy (Strategic Account Manager at Celebrity Cruises) on winning Strategic Account Manager of the Year for the UK & Ireland 2023 at Celebrity Cruises Global Sales Conference 2023. In more fantastic news, Pauline Thomson (Regional Sales Manager at Celebrity Cruises) won Regional Sales Manager of the Year 2023.

Black Friday Sale From 16th Nov to 5th Dec

To round out the celebrations, Celebrity Cruises has launched a brand-new incentive for agents to coincide with its Black Friday Sale from 16th November to 5th December 2023. The award-winning cruise line is rewarding agents for all their hard work, and thanking them for all their invaluable support, with the opportunity to double their Celebrity Rewards on every new booking they make, for a limited time only.

Bonus Incentive for Agents

Launching today, agents will have the chance to earn up to €40 per booking, doubling their rewards, on every new booking they make between 16th November to 5th December 2023. This includes earning up to €40 for The Retreat® bookings, €20 for AquaClass®, Concierge and Balcony stateroom bookings and €10 for Interior and Oceanview stateroom bookings.

The bonus incentive for agents is running alongside Celebrity’s Black Friday Sale offer, where agents’ clients can ‘Have it All’ and receive up to 75% off the second guest, plus an additional $600 onboard credit per stateroom for almost all itineraries sailing before April 2025.

Travel partners can offer their clients an array of unmissable holiday opportunities for 2024 during the Black Friday Sale, including sailings on Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, set to make her debut in December 2023, as well as all 2024 Celebrity Apex sailings from Southampton and the line’s new year-round sailings in the Caribbean.

“It is pivotal for us to ensure that our travel partners feel motivated and supported by our brand, during what is a crucial time for bookings as we head closer to Wave. We want to show our thanks to agents for their continued loyalty and hard work, by giving them the chance to double their points and earn bigger and better Celebrity Rewards than ever before, during what will be a highly-competitive Black Friday booking period.” – Claire Stirrup, Senior Sales Director, Celebrity Cruises

Agents need to simply make and claim their bookings on Celebrity Rewards between 16 November and 5 December 2023 to earn these incredible double Celebrity Rewards points. If not already, agents can sign up for Celebrity Rewards at www.celebritycentral.co.uk/rewards

For further information on the Black Friday Sale, and details of the Celebrity Rewards incentive, agents should visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk Agents can also contact Celebrity Cruises’ sales team or trade support should they need help, advice, or training.

With the latest Celebrity Ship launching, Celebrity Ascent, check out her sister ship, Celebrity Beyond as Valarie Murphy shares with ITTN what the ship has to offer.