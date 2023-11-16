ITTN Awards Spotlight: Marella Cruises Come Onboard as New Sponsor of ‘Best Cruise Agency’!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Marella Cruises have been making waves in the Irish market for many years and have a big focus on their relationship with the trade. ITTN are delighted to have Marella onboard as sponsor the Best Cruise Travel Agency award at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards.

“We are delighted to be able to sponsor the Best Cruise Travel Agency award at this year’s ITTN Awards. Undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable industry nights of the year and it offers a fantastic opportunity to catch up with our valued trade partners and fellow suppliers in a relaxed and fun setting. We wish all the entrants the best of luck on the night,” said David Smyth.

Whether it’s for family or adult cruisers, lively and active or intimate and cosy, when you book with Marella Cruises, they have got a ship and itinerary to suit your customers. Within their 5-ship fleet, you can expect state-of-the-art facilities like climbing walls and cinemas, along with cruise classics like first-class entertainment and sophisticated dining. And it gets even better. All of Marella’s cruises are All Inclusive as standard and unlike most cruise lines, they include tipping and service charges in their prices, so your customers don’t have to worry about paying extra. Marella Cruises like to keep things nice and flexible, too. Book a Cruise & Stay holiday, for instance – and your customer’s cruise package will include a hotel stay.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!