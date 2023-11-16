Princess Cruises Reveals 2025/26 Aussie Program: Longest World Cruise, Discovery Princess Debut

Princess Cruises has just revealed the exciting details of its highly anticipated 2025/26 Australian summer program. The line-up features the Down Under debut of the stunning flagship Discovery Princess and the announcement of the longest-ever world cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia—an impressive 114-night voyage on the Crown Princess.

Departing from Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, Crown Princess’s epic 2026 world odyssey will take passengers to 48 destinations in 31 countries across six continents, covering an impressive 35,000 nautical miles. This record-breaking voyage will host up to 3080 guests, claiming the title of the longest world cruise ever undertaken from Australia.

Guests will enjoy two new world cruise ports – Alexandria in Egypt and Patmos in Greece, along with overnight visits to New York, Lima, and Quebec, as well as late-night stays in exotic destinations like Reykjavik in Iceland and Papeete in Tahiti.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK & Europe, Stuart Allison, highlighted the milestone cruise as a centrepiece of the new program. He stated, “Cruising has come a long way in half a century, and we’re delighted to now be bringing a ship of the calibre of Discovery Princess to Australia as part of a fantastic line-up of summer cruising.”

The 145,000-tonne Discovery Princess, the largest Princess Cruises ship to sail in Australian waters, will offer 22 itineraries during its four-month deployment, including 11 departures from Sydney.

In addition to the Crown Princess and Discovery Princess, the 107,000-tonne, 2600-guest Grand Princess will be based in Brisbane, offering a record number of roundtrip cruises to destinations like Tasmania, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Key highlights of the program include:

*Crown Princess’ 2026 world voyage visiting South East Asia, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, North America, and transiting the Panama Canal.

*More cruises to New Zealand than any other cruise line, with voyages ranging from six to 15 nights.

*An 18-night cruise from Singapore to Sydney on Discovery Princess with maiden visits to destinations like Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang.

*Round Australia cruises departing from various ports, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

*Princess’ popular cruises to Hawaii and Tahiti on Grand Princess.

*Guests on Discovery Princess can enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies in the Princess fleet, along with world-class dining options and entertainment features like the SeaWalk.

*All three ships will feature the Princess exclusive MedallionClass experience, offering onboard conveniences like contactless payment, keyless stateroom entry, and more.

For those seeking more inclusive options, Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages offer amenities at great values, including express boarding, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi, and complimentary room service.

Bookings for the program start on November 28, 2023, for Elite guests and November 29, 2023, for the general public.

For more information about Princess Cruises, visit their website at princess.com or contact a professional travel agent at 1800 939 608.