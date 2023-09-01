CLIA Reception with Andy Harmer Ahead of Cruise Week (18-24 Sept)

The CLIA reception in Lennan’s Yard, Dawson Street was held ahead of this year’s Cruise Week, which will take place from Sept 18-24. Andy Harmer and David Sanders mingled with media and members of the travel trade ahead of Andy Harmer’s speech.

Andy Harmer welcomed and thanked a packed venue with special mention to the Travel Agent Advisory Council, many of whom were in attendance*.

It’s Harmer Time

ITTN chatted to Andy Harmer who explained the average age of cruisers is reducing with Italy and America leading the way and significantly ahead of the UK & Ireland. The benefit to this market is there is significant potential to expand the target client base and with family friendly ships with water parks and race tracks, it’s not just for the older age bracket. Couple this with trendy ships and exciting itineraries, there is a cruise for everyone.

Andy explained, “The reason we have cruise week is because we want to reach those people who have never cruised before who are tempted to cruise”. Andy shared that CLIA’s “latest sentiment data says about 71% of people who have never cruised before are ready to take a cruise. And, that’s the highest it’s ever been.”

Mr. Harmer (given his recent OBE for services to the maritime sector) thanked CLIA’s travel agent partners for communicating the cruise message to prospective customers, for “talking about cruise to those customers who haven’t even asked for it”.

He added a heartfelt thank you to the cruise line partners who were well-represented on the night.

Andy explained: “As you’ve seen this year, we have seen lots of new ships coming onto the market. That’s great, not just for the brands but also great for the whole industry because it gets us talking about cruising in a way that we haven’t before. It’s great to see new brands being launched – Explorer Journeys, for example, but also great to see that growth in the luxury and the expeditions space as well.”

Cruise Week – 18th to 24th September

CLIA Cruise Week runs from 18-24 September 2023 and will see a wealth of daily content focusing on the variety and diversity of cruise holidays available. CLIA member agents will have access to a range of trade-specific cruise resources across the week. Cruise lines, river cruise operators and members of the CLIA team will take the campaign on the road, visiting trade partners to help amplify the cruise message. This can range from the latest cruise passenger statistics, sustainability updates and insight, to the new entertainment onboard this year.

*CLIA lists members: The Irish Agent Advisory Council (IAAC) as Alan Lynch (Travel Escapes), Astrid Bell (American Holidays), Carol Anne O’Neil (Worldchoice Ireland), Caroline O’Toole (The Travel Suite), Cathy Burke (Travel Counsellors Ireland), Clare Dunne (ITAA Chief Executive), Dominic Burke (Travel Centres), Jeff Collins (Best 4 Travel), John Galligan (John Galligan Travel), Lorraine Quinn (The Travel Suite) and Paul Hackett (Click & Go).