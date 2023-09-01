RIP Susan Kiernan – Ask Susan Travel

Everyone at ITTN is saddened to hear of the passing of a good friend and iconic lady in the travel trade. Susan Kiernan passed away peacefully in the care of Blackrock Hospice on Thursday, 31st August 2023.

Susan established Ask Susan Travel, alongside her devoted husband Tom. The pair specialised in love and luxury, selling honeymoons and high-end holidays as well as the corporate arena in Shankill.

Those of us lucky enough to have met Susan over the years would know she always brought a smile with her and was always willing to help out a friend or fellow trade professional.

She spoke so lovingly about her daughter Lisa, who many of us will also know, and she was very proud of her. Her husband Tom, another industry favourite was always by her side and together they made a dynamic team.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen shared, “The first time I met Susan, she was dancing. I’ll add, not just dancing but dancing on the stage of The Convention Centre in Dublin and with Lionel Richie no less. It was the Emirates launch in Ireland over a decade ago and the moment left an indelible mark in my memory. She was spritely, smiling and giving it socks. She always had time for people, a gentle demeanour and a few welcome words of wisdom. We’ve lost a wonderful role model in the trade. My deepest condolences to Tom, Lisa and her family and friends. She will be very much missed.”

Rest in Peace Susan—condolences to Lisa, Tom and the wider family.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at her home on Saturday, 2nd September, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal Monday to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Johnstown, Killiney arriving at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/johnstownourlady. This will be followed by burial in Deansgrange Cemetery, Blackrock. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice www.blackrockhospice.ie.