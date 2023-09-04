Ryanair Passenger Numbers Grew 11% to 18.9 Million People in August

Ryanair carried 18.9 million passengers across its European, North African, and Middle Eastern route network during August, according to the airline group’s latest monthly operational figures.

The airline operated more than 103,000 flights in August. Of those, more than 350 were cancelled in late August, due to the air traffic control outage in the UK. This affected around 63,000 passengers.

The overall passenger number for the month represented an 11% improvement on the same month last year, when 16.9 million passengers flew with the airline.