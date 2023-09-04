Stena Line Hoping to Take Over P&O’s Dublin-Liverpool Route

Stena Line is, reportedly, planning to bid to take over the Dublin-Liverpool passenger and freight route soon to be vacated by P&O.

P&O said, earlier this month, that it would end the route – which is mainly used for freight services – later this year due to it not being able to confirm a berth in Liverpool for next year.

However, according to RTÉ, Stena Line has now thrown its hat into the ring to replace P&O on the route.

“Stena Line already operates services at both ports and believes that the addition of a new Dublin-Birkenhead service to its Irish Sea route portfolio would complement its existing Belfast to Birkenhead and Dublin to Holyhead operations,” RTÉ quoted the company as saying.

“Stena Line understands that Dublin Port will now initiate a selection process to identify a potential new operator for the Dublin-UK corridor and Stena Line can confirm that it will be participating fully in this process.”