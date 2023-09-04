SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsStena Line Hoping to Take Over P&O’s Dublin-Liverpool Route
Irish NewsTravel News

Stena Line Hoping to Take Over P&O’s Dublin-Liverpool Route

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Stena Line is, reportedly, planning to bid to take over the Dublin-Liverpool passenger and freight route soon to be vacated by P&O.

P&O said, earlier this month, that it would end the route – which is mainly used for freight services – later this year due to it not being able to confirm a berth in Liverpool for next year.

However, according to RTÉ, Stena Line has now thrown its hat into the ring to replace P&O on the route.

“Stena Line already operates services at both ports and believes that the addition of a new Dublin-Birkenhead service to its Irish Sea route portfolio would complement its existing Belfast to Birkenhead and Dublin to Holyhead operations,” RTÉ quoted the company as saying.

“Stena Line understands that Dublin Port will now initiate a selection process to identify a potential new operator for the Dublin-UK corridor and Stena Line can confirm that it will be participating fully in this process.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ryanair Passenger Numbers Grew 11% to 18.9 Million People in August
Next article
Irish Airline Technology Firm Datalex Names New CEO

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie