Irish Airline Technology Firm Datalex Names New CEO

Irish airline technology firm Datalex has appointed Jonathan Rockett as chief executive.

Mr Rockett will join the Datalex board in the final quarter of this year.

He will, ultimately, succeed Sean Corkery who has led the company’s recovery in recent years.

Datalex specialises in providing digital retail/e-commerce technology for airlines. Earlier this year, it announced a flurry of commercial activity – signing up South American airline LATAM as a client and renewing existing contracts with the likes of JetBlue, Air Transat and Edelweiss Air.

Jonathan Rockett, incoming CEO of Datalex, said: “I am very excited to be joining Datalex, a market leader in airline retail technology. The ability to provide an innovative digital retail experience across the full customer journey for some of the largest airline brands, really appeals to me. I am looking forward to working with the team, as we lead Datalex into its next phase. Given my background in finance, technology and strategic partnerships, I aim to use a combination of the existing capabilities within Datalex and build some new ones to unlock future growth opportunities.”

Mr Rockett joints Datalex from mobile telephony firm Ding, where he is managing director and chief financial officer. He has also previously held senior positions with PwC and betting firm Paddy Power.