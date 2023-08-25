ITTN Onboard ‘NCL Viva’ Pt 1: A Ship That’s Sure to Impress!

ITTN was delighted to be exclusively invited onboard NCL’s newest ship Norwegian VIVA over the past week.

Setting sail in Lisbon and carrying on to Ibiza, Majorca and Barcelona before heading to Cannes, Tuscany and then finally Rome, this sister ship to NCLs Norwegian Prima didn’t disappoint at any level.

The service was exceptional, the food was delicious and the entertainment was world class. Couple that with seriously sleek and modern design hardware, this is a ship that won’t disappoint the Irish guest. Staterooms are spacious and very functional and the balconies are kitted out with furniture you’d expect at a 5-star hotel.



Starting the journey, the international group of trade press were welcomed onboard during a champagne reception held by Stuart Davies, Head of Commercial at NCL and Jason Krimmel CEO Marketing and Sales of NCL where afterwards they were treated to a speciality dining experience in one of the speciality restaurants onboard.

For the first night, we choose Palomar, a Mediterranean and Seafood specialty restaurant. Where the Dover Sole is a must. We highly recommend an upgrade of just €149pp to add on the NCL FREE at SEA* package.



Ending the incredible trip was another champagne reception with NCL’s Global CEO and President Harry Sommer followed by a dining experience hosted by Stuart Davies in Le Bistro, the ships onboard French speciality restaurant – make sure to order the onion soup – It’s one of the best we’ve ever had!





Included Dining and Bars

Entertainment

Luxury Add-ons

Kids & Teens Facilities

Speciality Dining



Sunway has some amazing offers on this ship at the moment – catch them here for your clients –

Norwegian Viva

MEDITERRANEAN: ITALY, FRANCE & SPAIN – 8 NIGHT CRUISE

Fly/Cruise special offer €1,499 pp

23 September 2023 – 8 nights

Return flights with checked bags

Airport coach transfers

8 nights Cruising in an Inside cabin , Full Board with Gratuities & Onboard Entertainment

Add €149 pp for

*Premium Drinks Package

*Wifi

*Shore excursion credit

*Speciality Dining

https://www.sunway.ie/cruise-holidays/mediterranean-and-europe/mediterranean-italy-france-and-spain-on-norwegian-viva-8-night/

Norwegian Viva

TRANSATLANTIC: PORTUGAL & DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – 11 NIGHT CRUISE



Fly/Cruise special offer €1,495 pp

16 November 2023 – 13 nights

Return flights with checked bags

11 nights Cruising in an Inside cabin , Full Board with Gratuities & Onboard Entertainment

2 nights post cruise Hotel stay in Miami , room only

Add €199 pp for

*Premium Drinks Package

*Wifi

*Shore excursion credit

*Speciality Dining

https://www.sunway.ie/cruise-holidays/repositioning/transatlantic-portugal-and-dominican-republic-on-norwegian-viva-11-night/

Norwegian Viva

MED ’24 FLY CRUISE !

Special offer €2,395 pp

26 April 2024 – 10 nights

Return flights with checked bag

Rome airport transfer

10 nights Cruising in an Inside cabin , Full Board with Gratuities and Onboard Entertainment

Add €199 pp for

*Premium Drinks Package

*Wifi

*Shore excursion credit

*Speciality Dining

https://www.sunway.ie/cruise-holidays/mediterranean-and-europe/mediterranean-italy-france-spain-and-gibraltar-on-norwegian-viva-10-night/



*FREE at SEA includes premium beverages, 2 speciality dining experiences, 150 mins free Wi-Fi, $50 credit on shore excursions and this is just for the upgrade price of just €149 on a 7 night sailing).

