ITTN Onboard Explora Journeys, MSC’s New Luxury Brand

With sturdy sea legs, Shane is setting sail for a 3-night cruise onboard the Explora I for a 3-night cruise departing Southampton before disembarking in Copenhagen on Tuesday. Explora I completed her sea trials in April of this year. She was delivered on the 20th of July 2023 so she is brand spanking new.

A New Cruise Brand by MSC

Explora Journeys is a new luxury travel brand offering ocean cruises and is owned by the MSC Group. MSC explains: “Explora Journeys stems from the long-held vision of the Aponte family to redefine the ocean experience and create a category of its own”

Ocean State of Mind

The brand’s vision is to offer guests a chance to experience an “Ocean State of Mind” which they explain is “the mindset that can be achieved when we escape to the ocean, relax, create memories, and reconnect with what matters most in our lives”. I have Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s hit Empire State of Mind stuck in my head but the lyrics work – “where dreams are made of, there’s nothin’ you can’t do”.

6 Ships in 6 Years

Explora Journeys will form a fleet of up to 6 six ships between 2023 and 2028

Explora I – 2023

Explora II – 2024

Explora III – 2026

Explora IV & Explora V – 2027

Explora VI – 2028

A Sneak Peak at the Spec

Here is a quick run down of the figures and facts for Explora I:

461 – Explora I will feature 461 Ocean Front suites. These include 1 Owner’s Residence, 22 Ocean Residences, 67 Penthouses, 371 Ocean Suites and 82 multi-generational-friendly connecting suites.

She stretches 248 meters in length and 32 meters wide.

1.25:1 is the guests per hosts ratio.

18 distinct food and beverage venues are on offer with 9 distinct culinary experiences and 12 bars and lounges.

4 heated swimming pools are onboard, one of which is indoor with a retractable glass roof.

64 private cabanas are positioned around her deck.

970 sqm (10, 440 sqft) of wellness, spa and fitness facilities have been designed to pamper and rejuvenate guests.

Women at the Forefront

Captain Serena Melani will steer her on her journey. In very capable hands, her captain was the world’s first female captain to bring a cruise ship out of a shipyard. Her godmother is Dr Sylvia Earle, the world-renowned oceanographer, explorer and conservationist. Described as a “pioneer of deep-sea exploration”, Dr Earle has dedicated her life to ocean conservation and is a vocal advocate for the protection of marine life. Her choice as godmother of Explora I emphasises Explora Journeys’ commitment to sustainable luxury cruise travel and ocean conservation.

Inaugural Journeys

Explora I will start her life at sea sailing 6 inaugural journeys: Northern Europe, the United Kingdom, Iceland & Greenland, US Eastcoast and Canada, the Caribbean and Hawaii.

She will set sail on her maiden journey from Copenhagen, Denmark on 1 August 2023. Her first itinerary takes in the Norwegian Fjords and the Arctic Circle. A season in the Caribbean will follow, from November 2023 to March 2024. She will return to Europe on the 18th of May 2024 with a transatlantic crossing from Miami to Lisbon, Portugal and spend the summer sailing the Mediterranean and Northern Europe – https://explorajourneys.com/ie/en.

The aim is to provide inspirational opportunities for discerning travellers to explore nature, local cultures, and culinary delights from a new perspective. Experiences are tailored to intimate groups of 2–25 guests, with time to experience off-the-beaten-path encounters at a slower pace.

Stay tuned to ITTN for more on this new ship, new brand and the experiences onboard.