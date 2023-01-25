SEARCH
ITTN's Coffee Break with The Travel Corporation's Brian Hynes

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Next in ITTN’s Coffee Break series, Brian Hynes (Regional Manager for Ireland – The Travel Corporation) details the five brand portfolio across The Travel Corporation (“TTC”), explaining there is a category, demographic, price point and itinerary that can be tailored for virtually every customer.

New TTC Travel Agent Portal

To make it even easier, Brian illustrates the ease at which agents can discover, tailor and book products in the new Travel Agent Portal. A swish and detailed interface makes easy work of the complexities of tailored escorted tours, added excursions and matching customers to their ideal travel experience.

TTC Five Core Brands

Admittedly, while on the sales desk as a travel agent, I initially associated The Travel Corporation with only the ultra-luxury of the Uniworld River Cruises or Ashford Castle which is part of the Red Carnation collection. Brian helps explain the five core brands that cover the full age and price profile of travellers: Contiki; Costsaver; Insight Vacations; Trafalgar and Luxury Gold.

The link to TCC Travel Agent Portal is https://agents.ttc.com/login.

Coffee Break Video

Watch ITTN’s Coffee Break with Tthe Travel Corporation’s Brian Hynes here:

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
