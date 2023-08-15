Celebrity Cruises Unveils Caribbean Winter 2024/25 Schedules

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its all-new Caribbean offerings for the Winter 2024-2025 season on board four ships – Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Equinox, and Celebrity Summit.

Embarking from three Florida ports: Central Florida’s Port Canaveral, West Florida’s Port Tampa Bay, and South Florida’s Port Everglades, travellers can enjoy more than 40 new itineraries, all open for booking on 22nd August 2023.

The new programme offers a wide range of experiences, from rejuvenating short getaways through to 7-night cruises, and up to 9-night escapes. Transporting guests to tropical hotspots from Belize and Bimini to Grand Cayman and San Juan, a select number of itineraries also offer the opportunity to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We are so excited to unveil this new programme. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalised experiences on board,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.