Boeing Adds $500,000 to Hawaii Relief Effort

Boeing has added $500,000 in relief donations for Hawaii’s disaster recovery efforts.

The US island state is still suffering with raging wildfires – particularly on Maui – in the aftermath of Hurricane Dora.

The Boeing Charitable Trust is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to maintain shelters for those seeking refuge and to provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, meals and other resources. It is also donating $250,000 to Hawaii’s Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, with the money going to provide rapid response and recovery operations – covering shelter, food and grief support to impacted communities.

“The Boeing family sends our deepest condolences to the people of Hawaii in the wake of the tragic wildfires there,” said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. “Through support to our nonprofit partners on the ground, we will help affected Maui residents meet their most immediate needs and assist with this beautiful community’s rebuilding.”

Boeing’s help follows news, earlier this week, that Delta Air Lines is set to provide $250,000 to the American Red Cross for its relief efforts in Hawaii.

“Delta stands in support of the people affected by the fires in Hawaii,” Delta Air Lines’ managing director of community engagement, Tad Hutcheson, said.