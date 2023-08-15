Culture Night Returns on Friday, September 22

Culture Night makes its annual return on Friday, September 22.

What originally started in 40 venues in Dublin’s Temple Bar in 2006, is today an all-island celebration of the very best of Irish culture with thousands of FREE events happening late into the night.

Directed by the Arts Council, Culture Night is staged in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island. The night shines a light on the quality and breadth of Ireland’s diverse cultural offerings, while introducing audiences to new venues and emerging talent.

2021 saw the introduction of Culture Night Late, a series of events running later into the night than previous years, and many into the early hours. The initiative is presented with thanks to additional support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Night Time Economy Taskforce. This year Culture Night Late features an expanded programme of events. A flavour of the acts include:

Cork’s Marina Market will come alive for Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret, a pic’n’mix of sights and splendours featuring drag royalty, circus curiosities and burlesque beauties.

An Taibhdhearc will once again transform Galway’s Middle Street into a Pop up Gaeltacht with events and performances from acts including Tenzi Choegyai, Galaxy, 424 Brass Band and An Taibhdhearc youth actors.

In Limerick Hip Hop On Stage and Dance Limerick present Culture Shock Jam Dance featuring Afropopcity, the Irish Beatbox Association and DJ Safari.

To Mayo as Ballina plays host to an outdoor concert featuring musicians including Steo Wall, Elaine Mai, Doppler and Sweetlemondae.

While in Kerry, Tralee embraces experimental circus performers alongside electronic composition presented by National Circus Festival.

And Dublin sees Improvised Music Company host Improvised Jazz in Smithfield, with performances by Olesya Zdorovetska, Niwel Tsumbu and ReDiviDeR.

Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister, Catherine Martin said: “Culture Night is always a major highlight in the cultural calendar, and I look forward to seeing people across Ireland celebrating One Night For All on Friday 22nd of September. This year’s fantastic programme will see events take place in villages, towns and cities across the country.

“I am thrilled that additional funding from my department for the Culture Night Late scheme will support 19 flagship arts events across Ireland that will begin after 9pm and continue late into the night. Innovative and inclusive in scope, and catering to a range of audiences, these events highlight the key role the cultural sector has in realising our vision for a vibrant and safe Night-Time Economy.”



Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director said: “As well as the vast array of events showcasing our vibrant culture, one of my favourite things to see on Culture Night is generations of families and groups of friends, young and old, coming out to explore together and enjoy the richness and diversity of Ireland’s culture today. We in the Arts Council, as stewards, are delighted to bring this important collective cultural experience to life. This year we are celebrating Culture Night’s coming of age and I encourage everyone to come out on Friday September 22nd, have fun and wish Culture Night a happy 18th birthday!”

Elsewhere around the country, events for all ages and interests include:

Evening With An Author – Colum McCann in Leitrim, where the internationally acclaimed author will read from his works and visitors will have the chance to learn about Narrative 4, an international empathy non-profit organisation he co-founded

Cruinne Comhthreomhar – Áit A Bhfuil Gaeilge Ag Gach Duine in Kerry’s Gaeltacht promises music and dance under the stars with talks in Irish on astronomy, folklore and archeology related to the stars.

Kids in Kildare will enjoy Fun Finger Puppets, a fun textile workshop creating animal finger puppets with designer Aideen Cross.

Stop by D-Light Studios in Dublin for a Screening Of North Circular By Luke McManus, a musical trip through the bustling streets of inner-city Dublin, exploring its rich history, music, and stories.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of performance poetry at Culture Night’s Queer Poetry Slam and Open Mic Night in Clare.

For one night only in Derry experience the joy of Wall Dances , enchanted and beautifully mesmerising dance solos performed by artists from Echo Echo projected upon the City Walls.



In Sligo expect an evening of thought-provoking, lively debate at Where Art Meets Literature about famous works of art inspiring great literature, starting with Salvador Dali's Mad Tea Party inspired by CS Lewis "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland".

After a hugely successful debut in 2022, the Arts Council’s book-gifting project Read Mór is back. This year, in partnership with the HSE Healthy Ireland, the campaign will bring Culture Night to those who can’t take part. A curated list of 30 titles from Ireland’s literary talent will be gifted to patients of 7 selected hospitals nationally.

RTÉ once again partners with Culture Night, broadcasting across the evening from multiple regional venues. RTÉ One will host a live spectacular broadcast from Dunlewey, Donegal featuring specially commissioned performances with a few surprises along the way.

Arena: Culture Night Special on RTÉ Radio 1 will come live from Manorhamilton, Leitrim, while Wicklow’s Mermaid Theatre in Bray stages 2FM Rising, featuring live performances from their roster.