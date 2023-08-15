SEARCH
Portugal Welcomes Record Number of Holidaymakers in First Half of 2023

Portugal had its best ever first half to a year, in terms of inbound tourist visitors, with just over 8 million people visiting the Iberian nation from around the world between January and the end of June this year.

During the corresponding period last year, Portugal welcomed 6.3 million people in comparison.

To further put the recovery in perspective, the country attracted 7.4 million visitors in the first half of 2019, the year before the Covid crisis.

Inbound tourism makes up nearly 15% of Portugal’s national economy.

The bulk of Portugal’s visitor numbers came from the UK, Spain and the US this year.

