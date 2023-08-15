Finnair Adds More Flights to Thailand, Timed for Easy Connection from Dublin

Finnair is adding more flights between Helsinki and Bangkok this winter, in response to increased demand for travel to Thailand.

The airline – celebrating its 100th anniversary this year – will go from 11 per week to an increased double daily service.

Flights will depart Helsinki at 1:50pm and 4:30pm each day this winter, arriving into Thailand at 6:20am and 9:05am the following morning.

This winter, Finnair will serve 16 long-haul destinations from its hub in Helsinki, including popular cities such as Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from top UK and Ireland airports; including Dublin Airport, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

On the return, flights will depart Bangkok at 8:00am and 10:40am each day, arriving into Finnair’s home hub at 3:30pm and 6:10pm that afternoon.

Those looking for an Asian adventure can enjoy return fares from Dublin starting at €663 in Economy Class, €1,099 in Premium Economy and €2,198 in Business Class, including all taxes and charges.

Customers flying to Bangkok will also be able to experience the Nordic airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350 aircraft, featuring its brand new long-haul cabins, including industry-leading Air Lounge Business Class seats, a brand-new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy cabin.