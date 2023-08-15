Jet2.Com Increases Frequency to Greek Islands from Belfast International Airport

SEARCH
Low fares holiday airline Jet2 is increasing frequency, from next year, to the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes from Belfast International Airport and a host of other hubs.

Jet2 said in order to meet extra demand it is adding more than 11,000 extra seats for the Greek islands, from November of next year.

It will add the seats at Belfast, Manchester, London Stansted, Birmingham, East Midlands and Leeds-Bradford.

Belfast International is the only airport on the island of Ireland through which Jet2 flies.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
