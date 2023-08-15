Jet2.Com Increases Frequency to Greek Islands from Belfast International Airport

Low fares holiday airline Jet2 is increasing frequency, from next year, to the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes from Belfast International Airport and a host of other hubs.

Jet2 said in order to meet extra demand it is adding more than 11,000 extra seats for the Greek islands, from November of next year.

It will add the seats at Belfast, Manchester, London Stansted, Birmingham, East Midlands and Leeds-Bradford.

Belfast International is the only airport on the island of Ireland through which Jet2 flies.