Air Canada Named North America’s Favourite Airline for 5th Year in a Row

Air Canada has been named North America’s favourite airline for 2023.

It is the 5th year in a row in which the Canadian flag carrier has been awarded this honour at the annual Trazee Awards, which are voted on by readers of online travel publication Trazee Travel.

“Travel connects people, families, cultures and communities, and Air Canada is thrilled to be recognised again by this important and discerning demographic as their favourite airline in North America. We’re continuing to introduce more product and service upgrades in lounges, food, beverages, onboard entertainment and digital options to offer additional comfort and convenience across Air Canada’s travel journey. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard across our global network,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, and President of Aeroplan at Air Canada.

This Trazee Award builds on Air Canada’s recent recognition as the World’s Most Family Friendly Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.