SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsAir Canada Named North America's Favourite Airline for 5th Year in a...
Travel News

Air Canada Named North America’s Favourite Airline for 5th Year in a Row

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Air Canada has been named North America’s favourite airline for 2023.

It is the 5th year in a row in which the Canadian flag carrier has been awarded this honour at the annual Trazee Awards, which are voted on by readers of online travel publication Trazee Travel.

“Travel connects people, families, cultures and communities, and Air Canada is thrilled to be recognised again by this important and discerning demographic as their favourite airline in North America. We’re continuing to introduce more product and service upgrades in lounges, food, beverages, onboard entertainment and digital options to offer additional comfort and convenience across Air Canada’s travel journey. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard across our global network,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, and President of Aeroplan at Air Canada.

This Trazee Award builds on Air Canada’s recent recognition as the World’s Most Family Friendly Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Jet2.Com Increases Frequency to Greek Islands from Belfast International Airport
Next article
Win Tickets with Visit USA for ‘Aer Lingus College Football Classic’ at Aviva Stadium Next Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie