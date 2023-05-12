Award-Winning Travel Documentary ‘The Last Tourist’ Launches in Ireland and the UK

“Travel has lost its way”. This is the hard-hitting message from The Last Tourist – a new, award-winning documentary that pulls back the curtain on the travel and tourism industry to address the impact of mass tourism on the environment, wildlife, and vulnerable communities around the world.

Launching on multiple streaming platforms across the UK and Ireland on 24 May 2023 – including Sky, Vubiquity, Itunes and Rakuten – The Last Tourist has been created to help educate and inspire people to make better, more responsible, travel choices for the benefit of our planet and its people. The Last Tourist is now available for preorder on Amazon.

Executive produced by Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of community tourism pioneer and adventure operator, G Adventures, and independently directed and written by Tyson Sadler, the feature-length documentary includes expert insights from leading travel and tourism visionaries including Dr. Jane Goodall (Jane Goodall Institute, United Nations Messenger of Peace), Lek Chailert (Save Elephant Foundation), Gary Knell (National Geographic), Meenu Vadera (Sakha Cabs For Women) and Melissa Matlow (World Animal Protection).

Mr Poon Tip says his vision for the documentary came well before the pandemic, but the documentary’s release in the UK and Ireland couldn’t be more timely as travellers plan for their summer holidays.

“The Last Tourist demonstrates what a dire state the industry was in pre-pandemic, and as travellers book their summer holidays, it offers tangible ways they can have a more positive impact when away.

“We wanted to bring this message, which is illustrated by a series of life-changing stories, to life on the big screen and at the same time expose some of the often well-intentioned but harmful practices many tourism experiences support. I ask that everyone who travels watches this important film and spreads the word about a better way to travel,” said Mr Poon Tip.

Amassing more than 400 hours of footage during filming across 16 countries, The Last Tourist empowers audiences with the knowledge and inspiration to make a positive impact – and to fundamentally change the way they travel – by examining the history of modern tourism and revealing its consequences. The documentary explores alarming issues such as animals suffering for entertainment, orphaned children exploited for profit, and developing economies strained under the weight of foreign-owned hotel chains.

During the cinematic journey, viewers will also meet local heroes who leverage tourism to preserve cultural heritage, sustain wildlife, and support the social and economic wellbeing of communities.

Rated the number two documentary on Apple TV in Canada when it launched last year, The Last Tourist is available for pre-order now on Amazon and ITunes, and will be available to stream via Sky, Vubiquity, Google, Microsoft and Rakuten from May 24, 2023. It is also currently playing on Delta Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

For more information on The Last Tourist, please visit www.thelasttouristfilm.com