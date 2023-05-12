SEARCH
Finnair Hits Right Notes with Music Video Celebrating 100 Year Birthday

By Allie Sheehan
Finnair has launched an exclusive new music video to celebrate its centenary later this year.

The new song, performed by the Finnair Singers, brings the fun of flying to the ground as listeners can get set for take-off with the sights and sounds from a Finnair flight.

Inspired by the airline’s elevated long-haul experience, customers can immerse themselves into authentic Finnish hospitality from the comfort of their home.

The Finnair Singers have been singing through the skies since 1949, uniting the airline’s employees with their love of music. 

Starting as an all-male choir, the Finnair Singers are now an exclusively female choir, celebrating the rise of women within aviation.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director UK & Ireland, said: “As we gear up to celebrate our centenary later this year, we are excited to be launching a new music video with the Finnair Singers.

“Our people have been at the heart of Finnair since it was founded in 1923, so it’s only right that they’ve come together to bring our centenary to customers around the world.

“Bringing the sights and sounds of air travel to life, we know this new video will hit the right note among customers.”

Filmed at the flag carrier’s home hub in Helsinki, customers can get a behind-the-scenes look at Finnair’s operation and the role of its employees.

Last month, the Nordic carrier also partnered with Finnish music producer and rising star Perttu to release a new and exclusive playlist, named “Journey”, on Spotify. 

The soothing soundscape is designed to take customers on a relaxing journey through Nordic skies.

Finnair’s new centenary music video is available to stream on YouTube and across the airline’s social channels.

