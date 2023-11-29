SEARCH
Air Canada Earns Global Recognition for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Air Canada has received the Outstanding Commitment to Employment Equity and Sector Distinction awards from Federal Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O’Regan. These accolades affirm Air Canada’s leadership in fostering diversity and inclusivity within the aviation sector, marking the second time the airline has been honoured in the five-year history of these awards.

Air Canada was acknowledged this past year for Outstanding Commitment to Employment Equity award, highlighting its comprehensive CARE approach: Community outreach, Accountability, Representation, Engagement, and Belonging. The airline’s commitment extends to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across its organisation, customer base, and communities. The award also recognises Air Canada’s support for initiatives like the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge, the International Air Transportation Association’s 25 by 2025 initiative, and its contribution to the Indspire scholarship program for Indigenous students in aviation and aerospace programs.

The Sector Distinction award acknowledges Air Canada’s efforts in advancing under-represented groups through various initiatives, including the All-Black Flight, support for Pride events, outreach in Indigenous communities, management training on unconscious bias and allyship, and promoting diversity in STEM aviation careers.

These awards are based on Air Canada’s 2022 Employment Equity Report, reflecting the airline’s recovery from the pandemic, workforce rebuilding, and renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additional accolades in 2023 include being named one of the World’s Best Employers and one of Canada’s Best Employers by Forbes, among other recognitions for corporate culture and employee engagement.

