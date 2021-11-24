Ryanair opens Madeira base; fifth in Portugal

Ryanair has announced the opening of its 5th base in Portugal, directly connecting the island of Madeira with six new European countries, including Ireland.

This new direct route will operate twice weekly departing from Dublin Airport every Wednesday and Sunday starting from March 30, 2022.

With a flight duration of just 3 hours and 40 minutes, customers can enjoy a budget-friendly trip to Madeira with one-way fares as low as €29.99.

As a country with strong ties to tourism, Visit Portugal welcomes these new direct flights which will allow for increased connectivity to the beautiful island of Madeira for Irish holidaymakers.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, Director of Visit Portugal Ireland, Susana Cardoso said “I am delighted with the announcement that Ryanair will be flying from Dublin to Madeira in 2022, this is very good news for the Irish market.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island is the perfect destination for Irish holidaymakers that are looking for sun all year round. Madeira’s luxurious vegetation and beautiful landscape make it a great choice for Irish tourists who want to enjoy the great outdoors and explore the island through a range of activities, such as whale and dolphin watching, walking, hiking and cycling”.