Ryanair Launches Flash Sale for Fares on Ex Stobart Routes

Ryanair has launched a flash sale for some routes affected by the collapse of Stobart Air. It is offering fares from €39.99 on services from Dublin to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.

The sale is available until midnight on 15 June and is valid for travel until the end of August.

However, Aer Lingus also announced that it would step in to cover services to Edinburgh and Manchester previously operated by Stobart Air on its behalf.