Aer Lingus’ Replacement Schedule for Cancelled Stobart Flights

Aer Lingus has announced on Saturday evening (12 June) the restoration of some regional flights cancelled as a result of the collapse of Stobart Air the day before.

Of the twelve routes immediately impacted by Stobart Air’s decision to cease trading, Aer Lingus will operate five routes and for at least the next week BA City Flyer will operate two. Alternative operations for the outstanding routes are still being determined.

All impacted customers are being contacted directly and offered details of an alternative flight where feasible. All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.

Aer Lingus also apologised to Aer Lingus Regional customers who have been affected by Stobart Air ceasing operations.

Routes Operated

Aer Lingus (Mainline) will operate the following routes:

  • Dublin / Edinburgh
  • Dublin / Manchester
  • Belfast City / Manchester
  • Belfast City / Birmingham
  • Belfast City / Edinburgh

BA City Flyer will operate the following routes:

  • Belfast City / Exeter
  • Belfast City / Leeds Bradford

Alternative operations for flights on following outstanding routes are still being determined. Both of these routes are part of the by the Public Services Obligation (PSO).

  • Dublin / Kerry
  • Dublin / Donegal

Customers scheduled to travel on the Belfast City / East Midlands; Dublin / Glasgow; Dublin / Newquay routes are being offered alternative flights.

Full detail of the Aer Lingus Regional Replacement Schedule can be found on www.aerlingus.com

Fionn Davenport

