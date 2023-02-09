Ryanair Expands 2023 Derry Schedule

Ryanair has boosted its services at City of Derry Airport, with the addition of 8 more weekly flights to and from Manchester.

With flights running every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday throughout Summer 2023, Ryanair’s Manchester route offers the perfect low fare getaway for Derry customers looking to soak up some culture, nightlife, shopping, football and music in the city or spend some quality time with the family exploring Manchester’s beautiful countryside.

Ryanair will carry 87,000 passengers to/from Derry this year and through its Summer 2023 schedule, Ryanair will support over 65 local jobs in Derry while further driving connectivity and inbound tourism and highlighting Derry as a top tourist destination for Northern UK holidaymakers.

“Ryanair is driving Derry’s economic recovery post-Covid through our delivery of year-round tourism, regional investment and support of 65 local jobs, while also providing the people of Derry with the lowest fares when planning their summer 2023 holidays,” said Ryanair’s head of communications Jade Kirwan.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “We are delighted that Ryanair’s service from City of Derry Airport to Manchester has proved to be such a huge success, with consistently high passenger loads and fantastic fares which has resulted in this increase in frequency of the service with an additional weekly departure taking off from April onwards. This demonstrates the importance of this connection for the local catchment area for leisure, business and students who commute regularly. The route is also key for reuniting many in the North West with their family and friends living in Manchester and also has so much to offer for family breaks, couples retreats, and group getaways. Our passengers want to “fly local”, avail of great parking offers and experience a stress-free car park to gate process within 20 mins of arrival with no queues! That leaves time to relax in the wonderful Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge so can easily see why Manchester is in such demand!”

Ryanair has also announced a new route to Belfast and increased flight frequency to Dublin from Cardiff, as part of a significant expansion in the Welsh capital.

“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of customers onboard our flights to/from Cardiff this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK,” said Jade Kirwan.

Cardiff Airport CEO, Spencer Birns, said: “We are grateful for Ryanair’s commitment to working with us to grow more flight choice from Cardiff and we look forward to developing further options for our customers with the airline. Ryanair continues to recognise that people living in Wales want to fly to and from their local airport and this increase in choice is a good step for building on future opportunities with the airline in Wales.”