Kelly Jackson and Becky Francis Appointed Exciting New Roles at TTC

The Travel Corporation has created a newly formed EMEA region combining the talents of two teams into one dynamic powerhouse!

Kelly Jackson has been appointed as Managing Director of the EMEA region. Ms Jackson, who has been with TTC for 15 years and is based in South Africa, will be dusting off her British passport and returning to her roots as she travels frequently between the two regions to ensure that both are firmly on a path of strategic growth.

Kelly Jackson

TTC is also pleased to announce that UK-based Becky Francis has been appointed as the Director of Sales for EMEA. Francis, like Jackson, will be travelling frequently between the two regions and supporting this new structure which has already seen the successful implementation of the EMEA Contact Centre.

Becky Francis

“These new roles were created to enable more efficiency in our structure and to further strengthen the integrity of our award-winning brands – all to serve our trade partners better. The knowledge, skill set and experience that Kelly and Becky hold, bring immense value at a time where we (TTC) are on a path of very intentional growth,” said Gavin Tollman, CEO of The Travel Corporation.

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan has worked with both Kelly and Becky in her previous time at TTC and wishes them the best of luck and success in their new roles.