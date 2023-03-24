New Flights and Cheese Nights with Asturias Tourism

Asturias Tourism hosted members of the travel trade and press last night in the Riu Gresham Hotel in Dublin to experience a evening of life in Asturias.

The evening started with everyone ‘boarding’ a flight for a presentation from The Vice-chancellor of Tourism of the Principality of Asturias, Graciela Blanco. After the presentation we were treated with local tasting dishes from Michelin starred chef, Jose Antonio Campoviejo.

We tasted the local cider, wines, lots of different cheese and dishes including corn macarons with chorizo and fabada asturiana (a hearty bean stew).

Asturias is an autonomous community in northern Spain, known for its rugged coastline, picturesque villages, and mountainous landscapes.

The region is rich in history and culture, with evidence of human settlement dating back to the Paleolithic era. Asturias is also famous for its cider production and gastronomy, with local specialties including fabada asturiana (a hearty bean stew), cachopo (a breaded veal or ham dish), and a variety of seafood.

Visitors can explore the medieval town of Oviedo, admire the pre-Romanesque architecture of Santa Maria del Naranco, or hike in the stunning Picos de Europa National Park. Asturias is a unique destination for those seeking natural beauty, traditional culture, and delicious cuisine.

More information can be found about Asturias here.

There will also be two flights from Dublin to Asturias weekly on a Monday and a Friday with Ryanair.

Thank you to Asturias and the Spanish Tourism Board for a wonderful evening.