Seamless Family Travel and More with British Airways

British Airways has delivered some positive news with services recommencing between London Gatwick and Cape Town this winter, new routes to Aruba and Georgetown for summer 2023 and seamless family travel initiatives which anyone with kids will welcome.

Seamless Family Travel

British Airways shares that the airline is proud to be making family travel a breeze with their reimagined Skyflyers programme. Here’s what our young flyers and their parents have to look forward to:

Skyflyers Lounge and check-in zone at Heathrow Terminal 5

Peggy the Pegasus and Leon the Lion, will be making surprise appearances at London Gatwick airport

An exclusive Skyflyers Lounge in London Heathrow Terminal 5 Galleries South, with its very own plane, check-in desk, airport buggy and Hamleys toys

Newly designed Skyflyers activity pack containing fun eye mask, colouring pencils, paw print socks and a postcard to send home to friends and family

Family check-in zone and priority family boarding

Peggy and Leon stickers and child-friendly entertainment options available on board

New Routes for Summer 2023

This week British Airways announced they will be operating 2 new routes from London Gatwick to Aruba and to Georgetown from summer 2023. Plus, the London Gatwick to Port of Spain route will change to a direct service from summer 2023. Routes are on sale since 10th Aug, with services commencing from 26th March 2023. Find out more here – New Routes – Georgetown/Aruba/Port of Spain

Orlando Terminal Change

Effective 21st September 2022, British Airways will be moving to the new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport (MCO). These changes have now been actioned within BA’s selling systems.

London to Cape Town Resumes & Winter Changes

This winter British Airways are recommencing services between London Gatwick and Cape Town. Flights depart Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and are operated by a Boeing 777. They are also outlining various Caribbean and Orlando frequency increases for the season. For more, see Cape Town Updates