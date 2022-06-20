Arriving in Jordan, Amazing Amman and World Famous Hummus

Jack Goddard ITTN’s intrepid reporter winged his way to Jordan as a guest of Nebo Tours, Turkish Airlines and Accident & General Insurance.

Joining Jack were Tony Flynn (Nebo Tours), Paula Cross (Platinum Travel), Lorraine Kenny (Sunway), Robert Wilson (Travel Solutions), Carol Anne O’Niell (Worldchoice), Dominic Burke (Travel Centres) and Caroline Kerr (Atlantic Travel).

The group was fast-tracked through security and into the T1 lounge, both courtesy of Turkish Airlines and settled down to a beverage and some finger food prepared in the lounge.

After experiencing two wonderful and relaxing Turkish Airlines flights, Jack and the group were met at Amman Airport by Kamil Sawalha Sales and Marketing Director of Nebo Tours and Wael Amira, the group’s very knowledgeable guide.

The Regency Palace Hotel

The group checked into their Regency Palace Hotel in Amman. The Hotel is a five-star hotel right in the centre of Amman. Some highlights of the hotel include an indoor rooftop pool with 360-degree views of Amman, a spa and wellness centre, a fitness centre, free private parking on site and its incredible rooftop bar that Jack got to visit in the evening.

The Regency Palace Hotel, Amman

Jerash, Jordan’s Lesser Known Marvel

Jack and the group began their day of fun with a visit to Jerash. Famous as being one of the best preserved Greco-Roman cities in the Middle East, Jerash is one of the top attractions in Jordan (alongside Petra) and is certainly a must-visit. Walking around the city Jack and his group really got to take in the culture of the city while Wael was able to give them a more in-depth history lesson on Jerash.

The Citadel

After Jarash, the group were brought to the incredible Citadel. The Citadel is an area which sits high up on the hills of Jabel el Qala. The Citadel stands beside the Jordan Archaeological Museum (visit included with admission) and several other structures can also be seen in Citadel. The Citadel also offers a spectacular view of the entire city. It is an area that has both military importance and religious value.

Amazing Amman

After the group’s visits came to an end, they made their way back to Amman but not before stopping off for some lunch at an extremely popular Jordanian cuisine restaurant ‘Restaurant Hashem’ where they were treated to some of the best hummus and falafel you can get anywhere.

Arriving in Amman in the afternoon, Jack and the group were given time to really take in what the city is like. The group was dropped off downtown where the streets are jam-packed with markets and stalls, selling everything from spices to classic Jordanian garments. The group had the chance to interact with locals and get a sense of how Amman is day to day.

The group ended their day with a pre dinner reception in the ‘Oriental Room’ of the Regency Palace sponsored by Craig Donnelly and ‘Accident & General Insurance followed by dinner in one of the hotels restaurants ‘Trader Vics’ hosted by Mr Hanna Sawalha CEO of Nebo Tours. The night ended with a nightcap or two in the ‘U Lounge’ which is on the roof and offered spectacular night views over Amman.

A special thank you to Nebo Tours, Turkish Airlines and Accident & General Insurance.