TTC Tour Brands Names Kelly Walker Director of Sales for UK, Ireland and Europe

TTC Tour Brands has appointed Kelly Walker as Director of Sales for the UK, Ireland and Europe, effective from January 2024.

Ms Walker will be responsible for driving the UK, Irish and European Sales Teams for the TTC Tour Brands portfolio – encompassing Contiki, Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

She will report to EMEA Managing Director Kelly Jackson who commented:

“We are pleased to announce Kelly as our new Director of Sales. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the travel industry, Kelly will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy and growth forward as we continue to strengthen our position in the market.

“Kelly brings a deep understanding of the travel industry, having held key leadership positions in sales throughout her career. Her expertise and insights into the ever-evolving travel landscape make her a valuable addition to the TTC Tour Brands family.

“As Managing Director, I am excited about Kelly joining us and the positive impact she will have on TTC Tour Brands. Her strategic vision, customer-centric approach, and passion for the travel industry align perfectly with our company’s vision. Kelly is set to be the dynamic driving force behind our efforts to elevate our relationships with our valued trade partners. I am confident in her ability to lead our sales team to new heights and look forward to welcoming her to our team.”

Ms Walker will be joining TTC Tour Brands from her role as Head of Distribution at EasyJet Holidays.

That role will cover the Uniworld, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Costsaver Tours, Contiki and Luxury Gold brands in the Irish market.