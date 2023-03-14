fbpx
SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsRyanair Reveals Ireland's Top ‘Dad Jokes’
Travel News

Ryanair Reveals Ireland’s Top ‘Dad Jokes’

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
0

Following Ryanair’s ‘dad joke’ competition calling on the Irish public to submit their best ‘dad jokes’, Ryanair revealed Ireland’s top three on Saturday, ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, with the submitters bagging themselves a €100 Ryanair Gift Card.

Top Three

#1 What kind of bagel can travel? A plane bagel. 

#2 My dad Can’t stop telling Airport jokes… his doctor says it’s terminal.

#3 Why do French people eat snails? Because they don’t like fast food. 

Ryanair Facebook followers Sharon Bell, Dino Salkić and Noëlie Charlot, stole the comedy mic from the aspiring comedian pack with their jokes submitted on the Ryanair Facebook page. It was a highly competitive field for the three winners to take home the prize with over 700 entries across the three days.

“We’ve really enjoyed all of the ‘Dad Jokes’ submitted as part of our Father’s Day competition. Congratulations to Sharon, Dino and Noëlie for being selected for their winning jokes”, said Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Comms

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Greek PM Plans to Tackle Cruise Ship Overcrowding on Santorini and Mykonos by 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie