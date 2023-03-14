Ryanair Reveals Ireland’s Top ‘Dad Jokes’

Following Ryanair’s ‘dad joke’ competition calling on the Irish public to submit their best ‘dad jokes’, Ryanair revealed Ireland’s top three on Saturday, ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, with the submitters bagging themselves a €100 Ryanair Gift Card.

Top Three

#1 What kind of bagel can travel? A plane bagel.

#2 My dad Can’t stop telling Airport jokes… his doctor says it’s terminal.

#3 Why do French people eat snails? Because they don’t like fast food.

Ryanair Facebook followers Sharon Bell, Dino Salkić and Noëlie Charlot, stole the comedy mic from the aspiring comedian pack with their jokes submitted on the Ryanair Facebook page. It was a highly competitive field for the three winners to take home the prize with over 700 entries across the three days.

“We’ve really enjoyed all of the ‘Dad Jokes’ submitted as part of our Father’s Day competition. Congratulations to Sharon, Dino and Noëlie for being selected for their winning jokes”, said Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Comms