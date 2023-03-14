Greece Battles Early Heatwave: Tourists Advised to Stay Cool Amid Record Temperatures

Greece is feeling the impact of an early heatwave that has claimed the lives of several tourists, offering a glimpse of the extreme weather expected this summer.

Authorities have issued an urgent warning to travellers as four holidaymakers have died and more are missing amidst unprecedented temperatures. Greece, a beloved holiday destination for many Europeans, is experiencing its earliest heatwave on record, defined by temperatures exceeding 38°C for at least three consecutive days.

Tourist attractions in Athens and other regions were forced to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The Acropolis shut its doors after reports of visitors fainting in the heat. Greek authorities issued a level three heat alert, sending automated warnings to phones advising people to work from home and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Greek state TV meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos said, “In the 20th century we never had a heatwave before 19 June. We have had several in the 21st century, but none before 15 June.”

Chania, a city on the northwest coast of Crete, recorded the highest temperature, reaching 44.5°C on Thursday. The area also experienced a 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning. The intense heat, arriving earlier than usual, has resulted in the deaths of several tourists even before the peak season begins.

Among the victims is TV doctor Michael Mosley, who was found dead on the island of Symi in the Dodecanese, near Rhodes. The “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor” presenter, 67, collapsed during a walk. His wife reported that he took a wrong route on what was supposed to be a short walk to the next town. The path he took exposed him to the severe heat, with temperatures reaching 37°C. Mosley went missing after leaving friends on Agios Nikolaos beach around 1:30 pm, with his time of death estimated around 4 pm local time on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, a 67-year-old Dutch tourist died in Crete on 5 June after collapsing while crossing the Mylon gorge in Rethymno. The fire service confirmed the death, attributing it to heart failure caused by the heat. On the same day, a 70-year-old French tourist collapsed and died while walking on a beach in Sitia, Crete.

A fourth tourist, an 80-year-old man, was found dead on 13 June near an archaeological site in Malia, Crete, after leaving his hotel alone.

Search teams are currently looking for three other missing tourists in separate incidents.