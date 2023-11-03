Azerbaijan Becomes Destination Partner of WTTC

Azerbaijan has become a destination partner of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Joining the WTTC brings certain number of significant benefits to Azerbaijan. First and foremost, WTTC membership positions Azerbaijan’s tourism sector at the forefront of the private and economic agenda.

It also plays an active role beneficial to the public sector, paving the way for interactions with government officials and high-level policy discussions. By actively interacting with other WTTC members, Azerbaijan strengths its network and fosters deeper connections among leaders in both public and private sectors.

The membership allows Azerbaijan to encompass the entire supply chain of Travel and Tourism, which includes engagement with stakeholders focused on topics such as Sustainability and Future Technology in Travel.

In addition to becoming a partner destination, Azerbaijan has also joined the WTTC’s Hostel Sustainability Basics (‘Basics’) partnership. This partnership implies globally recognized and coordinated set of sustainability indicators that all hotels are encouraged to implement as a minimum standard.

Being a destination partner, Azerbaijan made its debut appearance at the WTTC Global Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, this week, which had the theme: “Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future”.