Aer Lingus Pilots Await Strike Ballot Results

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) is set to announce the results of a recent ballot among Aer Lingus pilots, which could lead to strike action over a continuing pay dispute.

Last week, IALPA members strongly supported industrial action through an electronic vote. However, Aer Lingus questioned the validity of this electronic poll.

In response, IALPA stood by the integrity of the vote but chose to conduct a paper ballot over the weekend to avoid extended legal disputes. Pilots have been voting at polling stations in Dublin and Cork since Friday morning, with the ballot closing this morning. The results will be announced later today.

On Friday, Aer Lingus expressed concerns about the rapid pace of the in-person ballot and indicated it might address these issues with IALPA. The airline initially questioned the electronic ballot’s validity, citing statutory requirements for secrecy and IALPA’s constitutional provisions.

Aer Lingus has asked IALPA for at least 15 days’ notice if pilots intend to strike, while the union is required to give a minimum of seven days’ notice. IALPA argues that the 15-day notice period would allow Aer Lingus to avoid compensating passengers, whereas the airline claims it needs the extra time to minimise disruption to customers.

Negotiations End Without Agreement

Talks between Aer Lingus management and pilots ended without a resolution on Thursday evening. IALPA members overwhelmingly rejected a Labour Court recommendation for a 9.25% pay increase as an interim settlement, significantly lower than the 23.8% increase pilots had requested.

Aer Lingus described the demanded increases as exorbitant, outrageous, and unsustainable. IALPA argued that previous pay offers did not account for inflation, the airline’s substantial profits, or the sacrifices made by pilots during the pandemic to help the company.

Aer Lingus accused IALPA of not engaging responsibly in various independent processes, claiming the union’s position threatens investment, growth, and jobs at the airline. The airline also noted that due to the ongoing pay dispute, it missed the opportunity to secure two new Airbus aircraft from its parent company, IAG.