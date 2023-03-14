fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsAer Lingus Pilots Await Strike Ballot Results
Travel News

Aer Lingus Pilots Await Strike Ballot Results

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) is set to announce the results of a recent ballot among Aer Lingus pilots, which could lead to strike action over a continuing pay dispute.

Last week, IALPA members strongly supported industrial action through an electronic vote. However, Aer Lingus questioned the validity of this electronic poll.

In response, IALPA stood by the integrity of the vote but chose to conduct a paper ballot over the weekend to avoid extended legal disputes. Pilots have been voting at polling stations in Dublin and Cork since Friday morning, with the ballot closing this morning. The results will be announced later today.

On Friday, Aer Lingus expressed concerns about the rapid pace of the in-person ballot and indicated it might address these issues with IALPA. The airline initially questioned the electronic ballot’s validity, citing statutory requirements for secrecy and IALPA’s constitutional provisions.

Aer Lingus has asked IALPA for at least 15 days’ notice if pilots intend to strike, while the union is required to give a minimum of seven days’ notice. IALPA argues that the 15-day notice period would allow Aer Lingus to avoid compensating passengers, whereas the airline claims it needs the extra time to minimise disruption to customers.

Negotiations End Without Agreement

Talks between Aer Lingus management and pilots ended without a resolution on Thursday evening. IALPA members overwhelmingly rejected a Labour Court recommendation for a 9.25% pay increase as an interim settlement, significantly lower than the 23.8% increase pilots had requested.

Aer Lingus described the demanded increases as exorbitant, outrageous, and unsustainable. IALPA argued that previous pay offers did not account for inflation, the airline’s substantial profits, or the sacrifices made by pilots during the pandemic to help the company.

Aer Lingus accused IALPA of not engaging responsibly in various independent processes, claiming the union’s position threatens investment, growth, and jobs at the airline. The airline also noted that due to the ongoing pay dispute, it missed the opportunity to secure two new Airbus aircraft from its parent company, IAG.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Weekly ITTN Competition – Time to Win
Next article
Greek PM Plans to Tackle Cruise Ship Overcrowding on Santorini and Mykonos by 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie