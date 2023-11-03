Sole Restaurant Wins Europe’s Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant for the Second Consecutive Year!

SOLE Seafood & Grill, the renowned dining destination in the heart of Dublin City, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the title of “Europe’s Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant” at the prestigious World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2023, marking its second consecutive year of triumph. Culinary Director Richie Wilson and Head Chef Oscar Mingyi Chen proudly accepted the award during a splendid ceremony held in Athens, Greece on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

This outstanding recognition underscores the unwavering commitment of Richie Wilson and his culinary team to culinary excellence. Since its inception in March 2018, SOLE has steadfastly adhered to the principles of using only the finest locally sourced ingredients and providing an exceptional dining experience throughout the year.

SOLE’s reputation for offering ocean-fresh seafood and its “shore to SOLE” concept, meticulously crafted by Richie and Head Chef Oscar Mingyi Chen, have made it a standout choice for seafood enthusiasts. Partnering with renowned Irish suppliers such as David Keane Connemara Oysters, Kish Fish, and Peter Hannan for premium beef, SOLE offers a dining experience like no other, including private dining options. Guests can also indulge in the exclusive Calvisius Caviar Experience, featuring the exquisite Ars Italica Calvisius Caviar, a true delicacy in world cuisine.

The World Luxury Restaurant Awards is a highly competitive and prestigious event, where top culinary establishments from around the world vie for recognition. Award winners are decided through online public voting, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the employees.

Culinary Director Richie Wilson expressed his delight, saying, “Winning this award five years in a row is a testament to the continuous hard work and dedication of our entire SOLE team. We are thankful for each guest that we have welcomed through our doors, our wonderful producers, local suppliers, partners, and employees who have all made SOLE the success it is today.”

Richie Wilson, with over two decades of culinary experience, has consistently demonstrated a passion for delivering top-quality food. As a Dublin native and the winner of Professional Chef of the Year, Richie has an extensive background working in luxury hotels. His culinary journey has now brought him to the helm of FIRE Steakhouse & Bar and SOLE Seafood & Grill. Richie’s culinary philosophy revolves around sustainability and supporting local Irish producers, emphasizing a connection with the rich Irish ingredients from sea and land.

Under Richie’s expert guidance and with over twelve years of experience within the FIRE & SOLE restaurant family, Head Chef Oscar Mingyi Chen has established himself as one to watch in the culinary world.

SOLE Seafood & Grill’s second consecutive win as Europe’s Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and the extraordinary dining experiences they provide to their guests. This prestigious accolade solidifies their position as a leading seafood restaurant not only in Ireland but throughout Northern Europe.