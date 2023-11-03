Ireland West Airport Marks Official Take-Off of Resumed Ryanair Tenerife Route

Ireland West Airport has marked the first flight taking off on the new Ryanair service to Tenerife from the airport.

This new Tenerife service will provide a major boost for the airport and holidaymakers across the West, Northwest and Midlands regions of Ireland as weekly flights to this hugely popular sun destination are restored for the first time since January 2020.

Tenerife has long been one of the most popular sun destinations from Ireland West Airport and the new weekly service will operate through the winter season and all year round in 2024.

The reintroduction of the Tenerife service is part of Ryanair’s winter schedule with 10 routes, including 2 new winter sun destinations – Lanzarote and Tenerife.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said: “…Ryanair is delighted to see the first flight of our new winter route from Ireland West Airport to Tenerife South take off. Tenerife is the perfect winter escape providing visitors with guaranteed sun during these dreary winter months.”

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented: “We are delighted to see Tenerife back on our departure’s screens today for the first time since early 2020. Tenerife and Lanzarote have been our most requested services over the last couple of years and we are finally delighted to be able to welcome both destinations back for the winter season. The commencement of the weekly service to Tenerife forms part of a very strong winter schedule which will see Ryanair also operate a weekly service to Malaga and offer flights to an abundance of UK city break destinations.”