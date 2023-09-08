Venice to Charge Day-Trip Visitors Admission Fee to City

Venice is to start charging day-trippers an admission price when visiting the city, in a bid to guard against over-tourism.

According to the Daily Mail, anyone visiting Venice on a day-trip will have to pay €5 for the pleasure.

The fee will not apply to people staying overnight or for longer in the city.

According to the report, the move will start next year and run as a 30 day trial.

Venice has been fighting mass tourism for years, most notably in the form of visiting huge cruise ships. But, critics of the new proposal say it will effectively turn the city into a theme park.