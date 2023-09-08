SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsVenice to Charge Day-Trip Visitors Admission Fee to City
Travel News

Venice to Charge Day-Trip Visitors Admission Fee to City

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Venice is to start charging day-trippers an admission price when visiting the city, in a bid to guard against over-tourism.

According to the Daily Mail, anyone visiting Venice on a day-trip will have to pay €5 for the pleasure.

The fee will not apply to people staying overnight or for longer in the city.

According to the report, the move will start next year and run as a 30 day trial.

Venice has been fighting mass tourism for years, most notably in the form of visiting huge cruise ships. But, critics of the new proposal say it will effectively turn the city into a theme park.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Travel Centres Conference to be Held at Killashee Hotel, Naas on November 3 & 4

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie