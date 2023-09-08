Carton House Hotel Names Irish Rugby International James Lowe Golf Ambassador

As the Rugby World Cup kicks into gear, Carton House Hotel has unveiled Irish rugby international James Lowe as its new Ambassador of Golf.

In his role as Golf Ambassador, Lowe will be sharing his golfing experiences at Carton House, Fairmont with his followers, and will also be hosting and speaking at some golf events planned for Carton House later this year.

During the World Cup, Carton House, Fairmont – the home of the Irish Rugby Team will be launching its outdoor Rugby Fanzone. Fans can enjoy watching the key games on the large screen with plenty of food and drink options for residents and non-residents to enjoy the games, starting with the Ireland v South Africa clash on September 23 at the Carriage House Courtyard.

Home to two championship courses, Carton House Golf offers stunning views, impeccably maintained fairways, a convenient location and an all-round exceptional golfing experience. Golfers can warm up on the professional driving range and choose from the classic O’Meara parkland course or challenge themselves with the inland links course, Montgomerie. A pint or a hearty meal in The Carriage House finishes off the day perfectly. Just 25 minutes from both Dublin airport and the city centre, Carton House, Fairmont is surrounded by 1,100 acres of sweeping parkland, ancient woodlands and the meandering River Rye.

Lowe’s favourite course to play at Carton House, Fairmont is The O’Meara and he reckons the most challenging tee is the 16th.

He said: “I love golfing at Carton House, Fairmont both the sporting and the social aspects of it. When I started playing a few years ago, I was a beginner who really didn’t know what I was doing, but with the help of some of Carton Houses’ pro golfers, in particular Liam McCool, my handicap has reduced significantly. Whether I’m fitting in a short practice on the driving range or a day out on the course with some friends, the facilities and the staff here make the whole experience so enjoyable, so I jumped at the opportunity to be their Golf Ambassador. I am really delighted for the whole team after announcing Carton House, Fairmont will be the venue of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in August 2024, exciting times ahead”