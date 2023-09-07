ITAA Conference – Antalya (17 – 22 Oct) – Registration is Now Open

The much anticipated ITAA Annual Conference is in Antalya, Türkiye. The event runs from 17th to 22 October 2023 and registration is now open.

The Venue

The event will be held in the Concorde De Luxe Hotel.

The Theme

The theme for this year is “Embracing Growth Strategies for Success –

How to Get There

Flights have been arranged with Sun Express Delegates can advise a preference for a direct flight from Dublin on 17th October or flights via Izmir on 18th October. All delegates can return on a direct flight to Dublin on the 22nd of October

Preferred outbound flights can be selected on the registration form and are subject to confirmation.

How to Register

1. Check out the itinerary here.

2. Click here to register and include your flight preference

3. Arrange full payment of your delegate fee

4. Once payment is received, a link will be provided to pass on flight details to the local DMC

5. Your flight tickets will be sent to you

6. Enjoy the conference!