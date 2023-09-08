Travel Centres Conference to be Held at Killashee Hotel, Naas on November 3 & 4

With less than 60 days to go to this year’s much anticipated Travel Centres Conference, Travel Centres has announced details of its third speaker at this year’s conference, its 18th to date.

Clare de Bono – country manager for Amadeus UK and its associate director for strategy and transformation – will be speaking about the fascinating topic of artificial intelligence and its increasing deployment within the travel industry.

The joint headline sponsors for this year’s event are again Royal Caribbean and Silversea and other sponsors announced so far include: Air Canada, Bedsonline, Hertz, Melia, MSC Cruises, Stuba and United Airlines

More conference-related news from Travel Centres will follow in the coming weeks.