Travel News

Travel Centres Conference to be Held at Killashee Hotel, Naas on November 3 & 4

By Geoff Percival

With less than 60 days to go to this year’s much anticipated Travel Centres Conference, Travel Centres has announced details of its third speaker at this year’s conference, its 18th to date.

Clare de Bono – country manager for Amadeus UK and its associate director for strategy and transformation – will be speaking about the fascinating topic of artificial intelligence and its increasing deployment within the travel industry.

The joint headline sponsors for this year’s event are again Royal Caribbean and Silversea and other sponsors announced so far include: Air Canada, Bedsonline, Hertz, Melia, MSC Cruises, Stuba and United Airlines

More conference-related news from Travel Centres will follow in the coming weeks.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
