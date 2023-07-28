Stena Line Confirms Normal Services Resumed on Rosslare-Fishguard and Belfast-Cairnryan Routes

Stena Line has confirmed that its normal summer sailing schedule has been restored on its Rosslare-Fishguard and Belfast-Cairnryan routes.

Services were impacted last week when an onboard incident resulted in the withdrawal of Stena Superfast VII on the Belfast-Cairnryan route.

Stena Superfast VII returned to service for the 19:30 hrs sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan on 27th July whilst Stena Nordica resumed service Friday 28th July on Rosslare to Fishguard at 08:15 hrs. All sailings on both routes are now operating to schedule.

Stena Line has put a comprehensive compensation package in place to support customers impacted by the sailing delays and cancellations.

Paul Grant, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea) said: “Firstly I would like to apologise to all our travel and freight customers who have been impacted by the interruptions to our sailing schedules over the last week. We fully appreciate that we are in the busy holiday period and understand the impact that changes to our sailing schedules have for our customers.

“Our staff have been working around the clock to support those customers impacted by offering a range of solutions including accommodation on later sailings, rebooking or transfers to other ferry operators. We are looking forward to getting our services back to normal and once again I would like to apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”