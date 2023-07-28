SEARCH
San Diego Zoo Enhances Top Attraction Status with Birth of Ultra Rare Sumatran Tiger Cubs

By Geoff Percival

San Diego Zoo – one of the world’s biggest zoo attractions – has added to its allure by announcing the birth of two Sumatran tiger cubs.

Sumatran tigers are among the most endangered species in the world. The births tie in with Global Tiger Day, which takes place tomorrow (Sat July 29) and mark the first arrivals of this breed at the zoo for 7 years.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park executive director, Lisa Peterson, said: “These births are so important to the conservation of this species. Our hope is these cubs will provide an opportunity for our guests to gain a greater appreciation for tigers and the important need to conserve them in their native habitats.”

There is only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers left in the world.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
