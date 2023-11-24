Riviera Travel Announces Return to Irish Market over Lunch and Dinner with Trade and Media

Riviera Travel hosted a soft re-launch with senior members of the Irish travel trade, at the stunning Isabelle’s on South Anne Street.

Vicky Billing (Head of Partnerships) was accompanied by Catherine Johnson (PR Manager) on her visit to Dublin and hosted Sharon Harney (Cassidy Travel), Jeff Collins (Best4Travel), Carol-Anne O’Neill (Worldchoice), Niall McDonnell and Lisa Warren (Killiney Travel), Clare Dunne (ITAA), Caroline Quigley and Debbie Murray (Keith Prowse).

In an exciting development, Riviera Travel is reintroducing its European river cruise and select touring products to the Irish market. With all necessary licenses and insurance secured, the itineraries are now available for booking on www.rivieratravel.ie in Euros, as well as through their trade booking platform Riviera Agents. Overseeing the Irish market will be Vicky Billing, supported by a dedicated trade team.

During a lunch, Vicky reassured attendees, including ITTN’s Carrie Day, that Riviera Travel is committed to collaborating with and supporting the Irish travel industry. This commitment resonated positively with the trade, signalling a warm reception for suppliers and tour operators entering the market.

The momentum continued into the evening with a special gathering for travel media at The Alex Hotel on Fenian Street. Attendees included Emer Roche from ITTN, Eoghan Corry, Conor Power, Ed Finn, Marisa Mackle, and content creators Sarah Kelly (Tiny Boots) and Elizabeth Keenan (Everything Obsessed). The event featured a champagne reception and a three-course meal in the stylish Rovos room, characterised by herringbone wooden flooring and hand-painted wallpaper, where the Riviera team presented details about their straightforward pricing structures, eight new tours, and cruise extensions.

Vicky Billing and Sarah Fowler (marketing and Comms) were joined by Will Sarson (Head of Product- Cruising and Long Haul) in highlighting Riviera’s contemporary cruise ships, the 30 itineraries spanning from Douro to the Danube, and enticing options like festive cruises visiting Christmas markets. With direct flights from Dublin or Belfast, Riviera Travel emerges as an appealing choice for the Irish market.

Beyond the travel offerings, the 40-year-old company showcased its adaptability with progressive policies and plans, including an impressive ESG strategy aimed at reducing their carbon footprint. Vicky unveiled dynamic plans for themed river cruises in 2025, such as ‘Gastronomy of Switzerland & the Rhine’ and ‘Art and history on the Danube.’

The evening concluded with a lively Q&A session, followed by a delightful three-course dinner paired with carefully selected wines.

Overall, both events showcased Riviera Travel’s dedication to the Irish market and its readiness to provide exceptional travel experiences.