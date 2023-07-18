Pennsylvania Tourism Office Appoints Greg Evans Consultancy as PR Agency for UK & Ireland

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, the official tourism office of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has officially appointed destination specialists The Greg Evans Consultancy, also trading as GEC, as its new PR representation agency in the UK and Ireland.

As part of the partnership, Greg Evans Consultancy will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic PR campaigns, fostering media relations, and raising awareness of Pennsylvania’s tourism offerings through targeted outreach to UK and Irish media outlets and influencers.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office to showcase the exceptional offerings this beautiful state has to offer,” said Greg Evans, Founder and Director of Greg Evans Consultancy.

“Pennsylvania is a treasure trove of cultural, historical, and natural wonders, and we are excited to collaborate with the media to bring these stories to life and inspire visitors to explore all that the state has to offer.”

“We are delighted to partner with Greg Evans Consultancy to enhance our outreach efforts in the UK and Ireland,” said Michael Chapaloney, Pennsylvania Tourism Office Executive Director. “Their proven expertise and extensive network will be invaluable in promoting Pennsylvania as an exceptional destination for UK and Irish travellers.”

Pennsylvania offers a blend of history, natural beauty, cultural landmarks, family-friendly activities and diverse culinary offerings, making it an appealing destination for visitors. Key attractions include: