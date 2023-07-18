Pennsylvania Tourism Office Appoints Greg Evans Consultancy as PR Agency for UK & Ireland

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, the official tourism office of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has officially appointed destination specialists The Greg Evans Consultancy, also trading as GEC, as its new PR representation agency in the UK and Ireland.
As part of the partnership, Greg Evans Consultancy will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic PR campaigns, fostering media relations, and raising awareness of Pennsylvania’s tourism offerings through targeted outreach to UK and Irish media outlets and influencers.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office to showcase the exceptional offerings this beautiful state has to offer,” said Greg Evans, Founder and Director of Greg Evans Consultancy.
“Pennsylvania is a treasure trove of cultural, historical, and natural wonders, and we are excited to collaborate with the media to bring these stories to life and inspire visitors to explore all that the state has to offer.”
“We are delighted to partner with Greg Evans Consultancy to enhance our outreach efforts in the UK and Ireland,” said Michael Chapaloney, Pennsylvania Tourism Office Executive Director. “Their proven expertise and extensive network will be invaluable in promoting Pennsylvania as an exceptional destination for UK and Irish travellers.”
Pennsylvania offers a blend of history, natural beauty, cultural landmarks, family-friendly activities and diverse culinary offerings, making it an appealing destination for visitors. Key attractions include:
- Historic Philadelphia: the birthplace of the United States, is known for its rich history food and world-class museums.
- Amish Country: Lancaster County is famous for its Amish communities.
- Hershey: Known as “The Sweetest Place on Earth,” visitors can enjoy Hersheypark and explore attractions like Hershey’s Chocolate World, Hershey Gardens, and The Hershey Story Museum.
- Pittsburgh, a vibrant city offering a mix of history, culture, and outdoor activities. Explore the Andy Warhol Museum, Moonshot Space Museum, and Phipps Botanical Garden.
- Gettysburg: History buffs can visit this renowned Civil War battlefield where the Battle of Gettysburg took place in 1863.
- Pocono Mountains offer scenic beauty, hiking trails, waterfalls, and opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and other outdoor activities.
- Presque Isle State Park offers sandy beaches, boating, fishing, birdwatching, and hiking trails on the shores Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes.
- York County: the “Snack Food Capitol of the World.”
- Lehigh Valley: attractions include the Crayola Experience, the National Museum of Industrial History and Martin Guitar.
- Butler: go back in time in Harmony, a town formed by Europeans looking for religious freedom.
- PA Fun Facts: The state boasts 124 free state parks, 19 National Parks, 400+ craft breweries, 300+ wineries, and bounty of botanical gardens. Plus it offers Tax-free shopping for clothing and shoes.