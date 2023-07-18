SEARCH
National Travel Agent Day 2023 Moved to September

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
National Travel Agent Day (NTAD) – for the UK and Ireland market – will take place, this year, on the later date of Friday, September 8.

The instigator of the event, responsible travel specialist Intrepid Travel, has formally announced this year’s National Travel Agent Day will be celebrated on September 8. It used to be held towards the end of July.

Now in its fourth year, NTAD was created to celebrate, support, and recognise the important work travel agents do.

Joanna Reeve, Intrepid’s head of business development and partnerships said the date’s been switched up this year to make sure more of the industry can get involved.

“National Travel Agent Day was born during the pandemic, to bring the industry together and celebrate all the work our agent partners do. While the last Friday before the school holidays worked for the past few years, it doesn’t as much now with people away on holidays. We hope that by moving the date, it will become accessible for more suppliers and agents.”

Intrepid is planning exciting discounts, giveaways and events, with more details to come soon.

Ms Reeve said: “While Intrepid founded National Travel Agent Day, it’s not ‘our’ day. We love to see trade support and collaboration and for businesses to celebrate in whatever way they want!”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
